Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPTX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 104,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,705.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

