E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,130,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 14,120,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Insider Activity at E2open Parent

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $152,340.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $550,295. 5.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

E2open Parent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.38 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

