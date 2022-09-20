Short Interest in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Increases By 7.1%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after buying an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,580,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after buying an additional 398,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $793.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

