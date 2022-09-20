Bank of America Trims PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Target Price to $53.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 246.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105,130 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1,767.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 45.7% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,618,000 after buying an additional 98,611 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

