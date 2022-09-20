Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,968 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,859,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,469,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,859 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,046,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after buying an additional 468,354 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

