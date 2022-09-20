J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Down 8.7% in August

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

J.W. Mays Price Performance

Shares of MAYS stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. J.W. Mays has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.95 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

J.W. Mays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, Massapequa of New York, and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.