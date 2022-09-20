FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in August

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 205,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

DBMBF stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.