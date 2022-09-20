FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in August

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 205,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
DBMBF stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIBRA Macquarie México (DBMBF)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.