COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Up 7.4% in August

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPSGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after buying an additional 199,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 17.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 135,546 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading

