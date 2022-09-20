COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Up 7.4% in August

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after buying an additional 199,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 17.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 135,546 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.