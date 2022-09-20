The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Up 7.4% in August

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 14,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Continental Grain Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,216,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.