Piper Sandler Boosts Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $135.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.97% from the company’s previous close.

OXM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM stock opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $119.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average is $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

