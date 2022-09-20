Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guangdong Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Guangdong Investment stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.61. Guangdong Investment has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $73.11.

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

