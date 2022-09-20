Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 907,300 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 844,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Capricorn Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNLF opened at 1.48 on Tuesday. Capricorn Metals has a 52 week low of 1.48 and a 52 week high of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Capricorn Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

