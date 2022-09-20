Gelesis (NYSE:GLS) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gelesis (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE GLS opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.89. Gelesis has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Gelesis during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gelesis during the first quarter valued at $1,809,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gelesis during the first quarter valued at $1,284,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gelesis during the first quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Gelesis during the first quarter valued at $250,000. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.

