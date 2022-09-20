AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Update

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $140.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.33. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $188,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,118,000 after buying an additional 585,778 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

