BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in August

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,382,300 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 3,149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.7 days.

BrainChip Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of BRCHF opened at 0.61 on Tuesday. BrainChip has a 52 week low of 0.26 and a 52 week high of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.70 and a 200-day moving average of 0.71.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications; and Akida Development Environment, a machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge AI on its Akida event domain neural processor.

