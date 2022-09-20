JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to “Overweight”

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,150.00.

SSE Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. SSE has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

