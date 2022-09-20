Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AICAF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China Price Performance

AICAF opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Air China has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.