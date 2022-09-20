Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,879 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

