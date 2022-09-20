Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,361 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.10% of Dynex Capital worth $12,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 81,536 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,752,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Dynex Capital stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $660.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Stories

