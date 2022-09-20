Walleye Capital LLC Sells 7,806 Shares of Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACU)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Thrive Acquisition were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THACU. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,124,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,539,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,022,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Thrive Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Thrive Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Thrive Acquisition Company Profile

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

