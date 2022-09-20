Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $13.67 Million Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.63% of Minerals Technologies worth $13,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 441,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,402,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 195.6% in the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.28. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $79.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $3,404,799. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CL King downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

