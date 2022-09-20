Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $843,000 Investment in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 112,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in BlackBerry by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackBerry by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in BlackBerry by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BB shares. StockNews.com lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

