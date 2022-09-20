Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 19,195.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

