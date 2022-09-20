Walleye Capital LLC Has $881,000 Stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Sports Ventures Acquisition worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,732,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 599,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKIC opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

