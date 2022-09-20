Walleye Capital LLC Has $902,000 Stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKB. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $1,025,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKB opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

