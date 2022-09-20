Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 401,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Quantum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Quantum by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 464,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 28,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 182,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quantum by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64,208 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Quantum by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 91,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,962,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 36,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $56,914.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,927,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,487.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,368 shares of company stock valued at $271,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. Quantum Co. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.34.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

