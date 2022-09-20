Walleye Capital LLC Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 87,678 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter.

LSB Industries Price Performance

LXU opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.13. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $27.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LXU shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Stories

