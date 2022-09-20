T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 83,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 859,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,725,000 after purchasing an additional 252,890 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $140.71 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

