Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,680 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 53.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. OTR Global lowered Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs Trading Up 3.0 %

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

