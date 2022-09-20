Walleye Capital LLC Has $1 Million Stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.65% of OPY Acquisition Corp. I worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get OPY Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ OHAA opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.