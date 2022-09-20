Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity New Millennium ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity New Millennium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMIL opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92.

