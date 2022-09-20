Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity New Millennium ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity New Millennium ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FMIL opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity New Millennium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity New Millennium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.