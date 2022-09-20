iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,071 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.73% of iCAD worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iCAD by 40.8% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 353,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 102,378 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iCAD alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of iCAD from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of iCAD to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of iCAD to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on iCAD from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

iCAD Price Performance

In other iCAD news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 38,960 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $106,750.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 188,725 shares in the company, valued at $517,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iCAD stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. iCAD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

About iCAD

(Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.