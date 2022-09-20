15,330 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 6.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Doximity by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.95. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

