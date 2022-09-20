Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114,726 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 5.25% of Northwest Pipe worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWPX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 169,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $304.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

