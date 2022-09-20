9,164 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,164 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $228,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $200.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

