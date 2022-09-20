Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.74.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,044,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,641,061. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

