Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,996 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 206.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 19.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 250.0% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 601,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,801,000 after buying an additional 305,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

