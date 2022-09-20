Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $71.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.41.

