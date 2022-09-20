Short Interest in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Grows By 10.2%

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,500 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 642,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 217,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.20.

Nordson Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $224.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

