Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.09% of Eagle Point Credit worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $468.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.88%.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.