Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,936 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dynatrace by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,953,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.00, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

