Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 183.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.