Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $407.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.31 and a 200-day moving average of $398.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

