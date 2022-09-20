Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) vs. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Critical Analysis

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Genfit has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genfit and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genfit currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 238.79%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Genfit.

4.2% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genfit and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $101.25 million 2.08 $79.57 million N/A N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $57.03 million 7.28 -$13.83 million ($2.70) -5.77

Genfit has higher revenue and earnings than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -324.99% -31.56% -28.14%

About Genfit

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and with Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. Genfit S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

