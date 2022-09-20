M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 85,500 Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Jupiter Wellness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUPW. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JUPW opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Jupiter Wellness ( NASDAQ:JUPW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

