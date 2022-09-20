Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) and IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Critical Survey

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) and IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skeena Resources and IAMGOLD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$93.81 million ($1.29) -3.81 IAMGOLD $1.15 billion 0.50 -$254.40 million ($0.54) -2.24

Skeena Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IAMGOLD. Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAMGOLD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

32.4% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Skeena Resources and IAMGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -69.08% -56.53% IAMGOLD -19.95% 1.84% 1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Skeena Resources and IAMGOLD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 IAMGOLD 6 2 0 0 1.25

Skeena Resources presently has a consensus price target of $17.30, suggesting a potential upside of 251.63%. IAMGOLD has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Skeena Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than IAMGOLD.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Skeena Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Karita project located in Guinea; the Diakha-Siribaya project situated in Mali; and the Nelligan and Monster Lake projects located in Quebec, Canada. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

