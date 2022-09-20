Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Financial Survey

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Walt Disney shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Super Group has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walt Disney has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group N/A 186.71% 49.10% Walt Disney 3.87% 7.20% 3.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super Group and Walt Disney’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.56 billion 1.28 $279.07 million N/A N/A Walt Disney $67.42 billion 2.95 $2.00 billion $1.72 63.47

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Super Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Super Group and Walt Disney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Walt Disney 0 4 20 0 2.83

Super Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 175.36%. Walt Disney has a consensus price target of $151.48, suggesting a potential upside of 38.76%. Given Super Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than Walt Disney.

Summary

Walt Disney beats Super Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners. It also offers direct-to-consumer streaming services through Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, ESPN+, Hulu, and Star+; sale/licensing of film and television content to third-party television and subscription video-on-demand services; theatrical, home entertainment, and music distribution services; staging and licensing of live entertainment events; and post-production services by Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound. In addition, the company operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney as well as Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii; licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort; and provides consumer products, which include licensing of trade names, characters, visual, literary, and other IP for use on merchandise, published materials, and games. Further, it sells branded merchandise through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; and develops and publishes books, comic books, and magazines. The Walt Disney Company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

