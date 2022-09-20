North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Head to Head Review

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Rating) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for North American Palladium and Ferroglobe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferroglobe 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ferroglobe has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.05%. Given Ferroglobe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ferroglobe is more favorable than North American Palladium.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79% Ferroglobe 11.98% 84.00% 21.52%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares North American Palladium and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares North American Palladium and Ferroglobe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A Ferroglobe $1.78 billion 0.68 -$110.62 million $1.59 4.06

North American Palladium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferroglobe.

Summary

Ferroglobe beats North American Palladium on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

