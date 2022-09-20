Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

SAGE opened at $42.15 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $47.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.10% and a negative net margin of 8,162.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.