ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ING Group assumed coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $38.48 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.